Festival season is well and truly underway.

The Trinity Summer Sessions kicked off over the weekend, Longitude is just around the corner and Electric Picnic is so close we can almost taste it.

You'd think we'd be full to the brim on festivals at this stage but this weekend the ultimate foodie festival is coming to Wicklow, and it sounds utterly delicious.

@wingsfoodfest returns July 15 & 16 & features food market, hot wings challenge, music & more see wingsfoodfest.com #SummerInBray A post shared by wingsfoodfest (@wingsfoodfest) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Wings Food Fest is taking place in Bray this Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July.

There'll be a food market, music, heaps of chicken wings (obvs) and a hot wings challenge.

Just take a look at yer man who won the hot wings challenge last year.

Congratulations to Superman himself Simon Growney today's seriously #HotWings champion at #WingsFoodFest A post shared by wingsfoodfest (@wingsfoodfest) on Jul 16, 2016 at 8:27am PDT

This festival needs to be rolled out to the rest of the country!