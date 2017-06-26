Today FM's Al Porter may be presenting the Irish version of Blind Date but Cork native Glenn Williamson just couldn’t wait to get into the hot seat, so he tried his luck on the English version of the show instead.

Glenn appeared on Blind Date UK on Saturday night, and he was a total hit.

Paul O’Grady was loving the Corkman, who was the first person up to try and bag himself a date.

Beautiful and speaks three languages? Too good to be true? #BlindDate pic.twitter.com/vY89cgJnEp — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) June 24, 2017

In fairness Glenn made quite the entrance and managed to be the perfect mix of cheesy and charming at the same time.

Glenn ended up going on a date with Maya from London, and didn't pick Kayleigh from Somerset who showed up in a wedding dress, which she said was an impulse buy.

We'll find out how the love birds got on next week. But, in the meantime, Muireann caught up with Glenn this morning to tell us all about it: