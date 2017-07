It's not often that someone can do it better than Beyonce - but a Cork lady has gone and done it.

Sharon Kellaway posed with her five-month-old twins Senan and Zoe and has since gone viral.

The new mom wears a pink blanket and veil and holds her newborns on her lap.

Her picture has been picked up by Good Morning America, FOX News and webites like the Huffington Post.

Sharon took some time out of her new busy schedule to speak to Dermot and Dave about going viral and why she took the pic.