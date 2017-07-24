main image Irish Air Corps/ Garda Traffic

U2 rocked into Dublin over the weekend and played a stormer of a gig in Croke Park in front of 80,000 fans.

There were engagements, tributes and iconic performeances from Bono and the lads and by all accounts is sounded like a pretty magical night.

One out-of-town couple however, fell head over heels in love with the place, and while U2 played their part, it was the Irish people they couldn't get over.

They took to Reddit to say thank you for an unforgettable night, and after reading this it's nearly impossible to not come over all patriotic.

Daniel3ub posted, 'Wife has been a huge U2 fan since she was 13, back in Brazil. One of her biggest dreams was to see them live in Dublin, for obvious reasons.

I like the band, but I'm not such a huge fan, so when she announced they were scheduling gigs for the upcoming Joshua Tree tour I was like "eh, let's hope they come to Montreal" (where we live nowadays).

She said "we are going to Dublin to see them playing there" and I thought "well, I could use some vacations". I've never been to Europe before so it was a win-win situation anyway.

The day they opened the fan club presale we were up at 4:30am local time to get tickets. Wife could not sleep that night after that.

With time we started to plan our vacations beyond the concert and I started to discover more about this great city of Dublin. We felt in love with the city even before setting feet in Irish soil.

Then the evening of the concert came. And. It. Was. The. Most. Amazing. Concert. Ever.

Not thanks to U2. Thanks to the people of Dublin.

I've never experienced an entire stadium standing and dancing and singing along like this. The energy was great, everyone on the same page, everyone of you who was there a true U2 fan.

I've been to lots of concerts in Montreal, but none like this. Sometimes I have the impression that people attend concerts there just because they have nothing better to do, so they drink beer and talk and chat during the whole thing. It looks like people doesn't really care about the music or whatever. "Hey, wanna grab some beer?" "Sure, what about the Centre Bell? I've heard there's some band playing there tonight".

Such a different experience.

Thank you, people of Dublin. You are awesome. (and handsome, both men and women, as me and wife agreed already).

What a country we live in lads.