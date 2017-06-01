You know what they say - some of the best inventions were created by accident!

Well, that was the case for our Dave and his children, who yet again find themselves taking over the internet, with their latest photo.

As you may have heard by now, we had a huge Secret Sessions with The Caronas this week, where they performed some new material from their album, which comes out tomorrow. Obviously Dave decided to use the gig as an opportunity to get a selfie with the band.

But that evening daddy duties called and when he got home Dave's daughter also wanted to take a selfie.

When he clicked into the camera roll of his phone, he discovered that both pictures had been cropped to make one giant selfie.

Now it looks like Dave's daughter was chilling with her dad, while the Caronas performed for Today FM.

It matches up perfect!