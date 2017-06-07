You'll never be as happy as this otter.

Dave's World is usually full of scientific facts like, "how far you can fly if you drive a car made of hydrogen in three different time zones."

But, you know, if we don't let him do it he gets ratty.

Well, today Dave brought his A game, it's almost as if he knew he needed to break out the cute animals to keep our interest up.

And with these otter facts, Dave has managed to melt the hearts of even the most hardened of Dave's World critics.

First up, a bunch of otters in a group is called a raft.

They are playful funny little creatures, who are actually really smart.

When they are young they sleep holding hands so they don't drift away from each other (heart = melts)

And to top it all off they cover their tiny little otter eyes with their tiny little otter paws when they sleep and they are fond of a cuddle.

Be right back, going to buy a heap of otters.