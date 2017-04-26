Very little beats getting stuck into a piping hot bag of chips doused with lashings of salt and vinegar.

Every county claims they are home to the best chipper in Ireland, and for thousands upon thousands of years it's been impossible to determine a winner.

Now, two hard-working 'men of the people', Dermot & Dave, have taken the matter into their own hands.

You couldn't meet two constant professionals more up to the challenge.

As part of their 'Ah Sure Lookit' comedy tour, the lads will be travelling the length and breadth of the country.

They're using the opportunity to sample bags of chips from the most recommended chippers across our wonderful country.

They'll rate the chips on a number of highly important categories.

Fluffiness, Salt and Vinegariness, Temperature, Bag Stains, Crispiness and Portion size.

By the end of May we will finally have a definitive answer to the age old question, "Where IS Ireland's Best Chipper?"

First up was Mike's in Killarney, Kerry and all we can say is that the bar has been set very high indeed.

Next up Dermot & Dave paid a visit to Macari's in Bettystown.

Things began to heat up in Joe's Take-Away in Kilkenny.

There was nearly an all out war when the lads disagreed about the salt score in Ezios in Navan.

Genoa Cafe in Athlone was up next and the scores started to take a bit of a dip here.

Then the lads paid a visit to the uber-famous Donkey Ford's chipper in Limerick City kiiiid.

Stay tuned as the lads chow down on bag after bag of chips, all in the name of research!