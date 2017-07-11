As children around the country embark on their summer holidays, their parents are left staring down the barrel of eight weeks of days filled with nothing to do.

Today FM's Dave Moore has four kids under seven (just typing that made us tired), all of who are on their summer hols.

Last night, his two eldest boys decided that they wanted to open up a shop with their spare time.

So they emptied out their sweet tin, grabbed their match attack swaps box, pulled out a table and chairs and set up shop.

Dave presumed they'd be ignored and after ten minutes they'd be back inside.

Shows what he knows! They boys managed to make €22 and they had the time of their lives!

We love the thought of kids across the country still rocking a sale of work in 2017. Of course anything Dave's kids can do Dermot & Dave can do better.

Nice sign lads.