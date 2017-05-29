After travelling the length and breadth of Ireland, Dermot & Dave wrapped up this leg of their Ah Sure Lookit Tour in Vicar Street on Saturday night.

The lads had nearly reached the end of the gig when a surprise celebrity appearance caused some audience members to lose their minds.

They were mid-way through impersonating Danny O'Reilly when, who should walk on stage, but The Coronas lead singer himself.

Danny's a bit of a legend and went along with Dermot's claim that he sounds like a 'demented bloodhound.'

Before long, the pair were locked into some sort of amazing Coronas battle and it's one of the best things we've seen in a while!

Fair play to the legend that is Danny O'Reilly for going along with this.