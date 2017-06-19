Sometimes you stumble across a question that has the power to stop you in your tracks.

A question about something that you've never given much thought about in the past, but that now occupies all of your thoughts.

This happened this morning when Dave Moore blew our minds with his shower thoughts.

Do people wash their legs in the shower, or is there an assumption that the water runs down your legs anyway and sure, 'that'll do?' (and shaving them doesn't count)

We put the question to the nation and it looks like half of you actively wash your legs, while the other half sit back and let gravity run it's soapy course.

So @DaveTodayFM was in the shower when he realised - he doesn't actively wash his legs. Ever. Does anyone? Shaving doesn't count. Go: — Today FM (@todayfm) June 19, 2017

Some believe the water running off our bodies does all the hard work, while others couldn't comprehend the fact that there are people who don't scrub their pins at all.