Donal Skehan has made it to the big time!

Over the weekend he was on the BBC hit show Saturday Breakfast and was delighting fans by cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

However, Donal proved that multitasking is not so easy for all cooks, as he chopped off his finger nail while cutting ingredients live on TV.

Viewers were confused as to what happened until Donal turned to the presenters to reveal that he'd cut himself.

After making a full recovery, Donal spoke to Dermot and Dave this morning about what happened and reassured all his fans that he won't be leaving the kitchen anytime soon.