If you had a button on your desk that would order you one thing, what would it be? Puppies to cuddle? A spice bag? Your duvet?

It's been revealed Donald Trump has a red button on his desk which tells the butler that he would like a bottle of Coca Cola.

In a recent Associated Press article the journalist revealed that while he was interviewing the US President in the Oval Room of the White House "with the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president.”

We asked Dermot and Dave listeners what they would want if they had their very own red button. Here are some of the suggestions:

when I press my red button it would cause the person talking to me to dance uncontrollably — Tom Godfrey (@IrishKang) April 27, 2017

@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM lads nice and simple here, the red button should bring me a nice pint of Guinness. — Marty Gallagher (@gallaghermarty) April 27, 2017

@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM my red button has be to get a bank holiday any Monday I didn't feel like getting up especially after road racing — David power (@Daithipower81) April 27, 2017

We also took to the streets to ask people what they'd like their red button to do: