Poor Timmy had a rocky start.

When he was born he had deformed hind legs and vets advised the owners of Raphoe Donkey Sanctuary in Donegal to put him down, however they couldn't bring themselves to euthanise the foal.

Timmy's owners got busy fundraising and got him access to a farrier, a vet, an equine physiotherapist and the veterinary department at UCD, who all watched over him as he had special prosthetic shoes glued to his small hooves.

Owners say Timmy defied all the odds to survive and now about 95% of the way towards living a normal life.

Timmy is no longer the vulnerable little foal of last summer and almost stands as tall as Mum Twilight, who is pictured above to Timmy's left.

To celebrate this happy ending the Raphoe Donkey Sanctuary is throwing Timmy a fun filled first birthday party on Sunday July 23rd.

All. Of. The. Feels!