There's nothing worse than the Monday morning fear, dreading waking up and going into work to put in another long week.

So imagine you were waking up every Monday morning only delighted to get yourself into work.

This dream could be a reality if you apply for this dream job, posted online by Just Cats Veterinary Clinic, who are looking for a professional cat cuddler.

Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?

Does cattitude come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

"If you answer yes to some or all of these questions, how about working with cats as a full time job at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic?"

This is not a drill!

"The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.

They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients."

Can you even cope with the cuteness?



You'll also need "an ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us."

Peak cat goals.