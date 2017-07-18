If you search for Ed Sheeran on Twitter today you wont find him.

Last month the singer said he would no longer be using the social media site, blaming trolls for his departure.

Now, following some pretty ugly backlash over his appearance on Game of Thrones Season 7 premier, Ed has quit Twitter entirely.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

However Ed's TV days are far from over, the star is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

But this time, if fans of the show are not impressed with the episode, they won't be able to get to Ed on Twitter to tell him.