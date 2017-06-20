Ah Croke Park.

A field of dreams, a pitch of passion, a place where thousands have bled for their county in the name of sport and where some of the biggest acts in the world have played to millions of fans throughout the years.

Dermot & Dave were lucky enough to spend an afternoon on this sacred ground and discovered what it takes to keep the grass on this pitch fit to play.

They also got to experience what it feels like to walk out of that famous tunnel and just what exactly goes on behind the scenes in the changing rooms of Croke Park.

But the biggest thing we uncovered during their visit to Croke Park is how bad Dermot Whelan is at stealing stuff on the sly.

Is this the longest it's taken anyone to try and slip on their county colours on the sly?!

Dermot & Dave found out all about Croke Park's secrets, hear them all below!