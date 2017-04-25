Ever Wondered If J Lo Can Do An Irish Jig? Wonder No More
J Lo is many things.
Talented, driven, beautiful, successful and in some ways Jenny from the Block is a decent dancer.
Except for when the singer has to do an Irish jig, in heels, on stage.
Jennifer appeared on an episode of Ellen and side-by-side with dancer Derek Hough, they had to whip through different styles of dance, including the can can and the pop and lock.
