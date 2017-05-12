Before we go any further we need to stress that this is a real push notification, that came from one of the largest news organisations in the world.

Last night Fox news followers were greeted to a notification that could have been plucked straight from 1950.

The big breaking news was that men want nice women, and the way it was phrased is now on the receiving end of hundreds of Twitter jokes.

Fox News sending push notifications from the 1950s pic.twitter.com/7NYCRf4iwI — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 11, 2017

What a fail.

Every news notification I've gotten in the past two days has been about Comey's firing and then Fox News hits me with this 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQbn4bIQAb — Unum (@unumsehar) May 11, 2017

This "Breaking News" notification from Fox News is something else... pic.twitter.com/7N8wRbG1Xi — Tyler Ross (@teerain444) May 11, 2017