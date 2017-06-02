Dave from Rollercoaster Records in Kilkenny says that without Facebook, the amazing shop which is so full of history, would have shut it's doors a long time ago.

After the recession hit, staff decided to create a Facebook page, which has grown into a community which allows music lovers to connect and share their love of music.

Since the Facebook page was created members have gone on to meet at festivals and have even become real life friends.

Customers have been returning to the store for over 30 years, sharing stories and their taste in music for over three generations.

Rock on lads!