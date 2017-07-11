Who knew chickens could be the go-to problem solvers when it comes to bunny scraps?

Two little rabbits were spotted going all Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather on each other in a back garden.

Faster than you could shout KFC, two totally-in-control chickens sprang into action and broke up the fight without so much as ruffled feather out of place.

These lads could keep Coppers in check on the night of the All Ireland final, no doubt about it.