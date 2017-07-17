Conor McGregor has been dominating the media this past week as he embarked on a promotional tour ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather in August.

The pair have been squaring up to each other on stages in LA, Toronto, New York and London.

They've been talking the big talk and making headlines around the world, some more controversial than others.

One moment that stands out from the rest is when Conor walked on stage in LA wearing a suit covered in 'F**c You' pinstripe, as you do.

Now one fan has taken this look to the next level and had it tattooed onto their arm.

There are no words...