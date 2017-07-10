Trevor Gilligan is a Fianna Fail councillor in Dublin for the Clondalkin, Newcastle, Rathcoole and Saggart areas.

You'd think he'd be too busy councilling his people to concentrate on becoming a superstar musical genius, but Trevor's talents know no limits.

He's released three tunes on a mini album (lads he's called it 'My First Album') and they are actually pretty good!

There's even a video with two actors looking lovingly into each others eyes as they hike, climb over a bunch of stuff and walk through fields.

You're welcome Ireland, if you just can't wait for Trevor's next release, he has a Spotify playlist with plenty more top tunes, no seriously, they're not bad at all!