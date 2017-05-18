Retailers can't keep up with the demands for a toy originally designed for children with special needs which has become the latest playground craze.



We are of course talking about Fidget Spinners, which come in a range of shapes and sizes.

Fidget spinner creators say they toys help children with tasks and they help to relieve anxiety.

They have become such a wide spread distraction, some schools have even banned them from school grounds.

So this little guy might be in for a heap of trouble, after he got a fidget spinner hair cut.

Ryan Campbell is six years old and is from Northern Ireland.

Safe to say - Ryan is also a massiv fidget spinners fan, his haircut has even been covered by Mashable and USA Today.