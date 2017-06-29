Summer holidays are well and truly underway.

Our days will soon be full of blue skies (we can only hope), long warm evenings and the sound of children's laughter as they play in the street.

Then, after a week, that laughter is quickly replaced with cries of, 'I'm bored' and suddenly September seems a long way away.

But fear not, we've put together a heap of activities to keep your little ones busy this summer.

HAVE A BERRY NICE AFTERNOON

Go old school and bring them berry picking. Wait for a sunny day, grab a bucket and a spade and watch their buckets fill with fruit faster than you can say 'home made smoothie.' It's a brilliant way of getting them outside and full of fresh air, and best of all - it's free!

ICE ICE BABY

The trick to keeping little ones interested is to keep them involved.

What better way to do this than by making some home made ice pops? You don't need to splash out on a special mold, just pop one cup of Tropicana orange juice or Tropicana pineapple juice into an upside down disposable cup along with one cup of water, place a wooden stick in the centre and bang them in the freezer for an hour. Job done!

GO AHEAD - MAKE MY DAY

Lucky dip day trips will be music to their ears, put a list of amazing day trips into a hat and do a lucky dip that morning to decide where to go. There's the element of surprise and if you don one of these day trips an month they won;t break the bank. Create amazing summer memories by visiting petting zoos, the beach and crazy golf courses throughout the summer. While you're there get the kids to keep souvenirs from the day – zoo tickets, bus tickets, photos and make a scrap book when you get home that evening so their memories last forever!

COOKING UP A STORM

This is a brilliant option for a typical wet and windy Irish summers day. Create a kids-only cooking class with easy-to-follow salad recipes, home made chef hats and healthy dessert options. Make them sing for their supper!

AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES

Fairy Door making has never been more popular, and there are plenty of simple tutorials you can watch online to create your own at home. You'll just need some small wooden pieces, some paint in lots of bright colours, stick on gem stones and away you go.

Suddenly September doesn't seem so far away!

Enjoy family fun this summer with Tropicana. A Little Glass has a lot of what you need including 60% of your daily vitamin C intake, and even counts as one of your 5 a day. It’s a delicious and nutritious way to keep the family happy and active throughout the long summer days.