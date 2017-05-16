Nothing beats getting stuck into a creamy 99 on a hot summers day.

There's something about the smell of freshly cut grass, mixed with sticky strawberry sauce and a crumbly chocolatey flake that just makes you feel like summer will never end.

But the days of the humble 99 are over folks.

Behold the Guinness 99, stick a flake in anything and you get a 99 in fairness.

Ken Downey from Tallaght, Dublin is responsible for this magnificent creation, swapping out the creamy ice cream for a tall ice cold pint of the creamy black stuff instead.

Chocolate and Guinness - that's a win/win situation right there.