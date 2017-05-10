Move over Nathan Carter because there's a new face of country music in Ireland.

Yes, just a few short years after he went viral for his interview on UTV News, Frostbit man Ruairí McSorley is back to launch Mr. Frosty's Country Club in Belfast.

In the new clip Rurirí is calling on his culchie counterparts leave their pop music and nightclubs behind and join him for a jive at the new venue.

Have a look at over 1 minute of pure magic below.

We've already started dusting off those cowboy boots!