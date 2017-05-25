Ireland would be a duller place without grannies like Joanie.

Her daughter Linda decided to challenge Joanie with a riddle while the 74 year old was minding her own business and getting stuck into her knitting.

Joanie is a granny to six and has two great grand children, with one one the way.

That's who she was knitting for, bless her heart.

Joanie, who is from Dublin City Centre, cannot cope with the riddle at all and uses every expletive known to man while she vents her frustrations.

Linda uploaded the video two days ago and it's already been viewed 700,000 times! G'wan Joanie!