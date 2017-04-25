There's something magical about Shop Street in Galway when the sun is shining and the weekend is just around the corner.

On Friday 21st of April Kate Divilly said 'I Do' to her love, Declan Tannam in Galway surrounded by her friends and family.

Kate was a very laid back bride and decided to walk to her venue after the church, which included a little detour down Shop Street.

They bumped into some buskers who insisted that the happy couple stop and join them for a dance and a song.

Massive crowds gathered to watch and clap along and before they fully knew what was happening, Kate and Declan were having the most magical first dance we've seen in a long time.

Ciara Nungesser, who works in Brown Thomas and lives upstairs next door, managed to catch the special moment from above and videos taken on the ground from the crowd are also starting to do the rounds.

Congratulations Kate and Declan!

You can listen to the full interview with Aoife here: