Just 24 hours after a TD compared the controversies surrounding the Gardai to an episode of Father Ted - it looks like we're returning to the glory days of the 90's, when everyone just wanted to have a bit of craic.

That seemed to be the case in Limerick City yesterday, when Garda O'Connell of Henry Street Community Policing Unit was spotted playing keepy uppy with one Dominican Sister.

It was all part of a festival taking place in the city this week - and it looks like this sister has got some serious skill.

I wonder if she's available for Ireland's next World Cup Qualifier?