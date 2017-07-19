The grandson of the man who invented the Toblerone has slammed it's new design, which sees chocolate lovers getting less bang for their buck.

Toberone has been around since 1908 however last year the peaks became narrower and the valleys wider but the price remained the same.

The cost-saving redesign received some serious backlash from fans of the chocolate bar and it looks like they're not alone.

Philippe Tobler, grandson of inventor Theodor Tobler, says he hates the new shape.

Speaking to Dermot & Dave, the researcher said the bar was now 'horrible' and he wasn't a fan of it's new look.

Same Philippe, same.

#BringBackTheOriginalToblerone.

Both the smaller and bigger bars have been cut down to 150 grams and 360 grams to reduce costs, according to Mondelez International, which now makes the bars.