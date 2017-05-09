Looks like we have a new trend on our hands

The jury is still out on a lot of stuff classified as "art" nowadays, and this pineapple which was left down a museum in the UK has taken things to a whole new level.

Ruairi Gray managed to pull off the ultimate prank when he left down the piece of fruit, which he paid just £1 for, in a museum at a University in Scotland. 

When he returned four days later, someone had clearly seen something in their prank, as the pineapple been placed inside a glass display.

It goes to show never give up on art, because someone will stick a glass case over it.