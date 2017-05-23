Every now and then an invention comes along which you never knew you needed.

Behold the guzzle buddy, a screw in wine glass that makes pouring glasses of wine a thing of the past.

According to the manufacturer it makes, "drinking from the bottle classy."

It's being touted as the perfect gift for any occasion or when you're just too lazy to go pour another glass.

#PouringIsBoring

Simply screw in the device, tilt the bottle and drink straight from the wine bottle glass.

What a time to be alive!