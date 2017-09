With Halloween just around the corner, shops around Ireland are busy stocking their shelves with costumes.

The Donald Trump look is already selling well online, as is a pregnant Kylie Jenner look.

This costume via Reddit user BordNaMonaLisa rips the piss a little bit though.

The Aladdin-themed package has instead been labelled 'A-Lad-In A' Costume, and somewhere every dad who has ever made a dad joke is laughing.