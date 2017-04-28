There’s a grand stretch in the evenings now lads and to help us make the most of it we've thrown together a few suggestions to help get our pale skin some much needed sunlight.

Throw A Whopper BBQ For Family And Friends

Nothing says summer is here more than the smell of BBQs wafting from back garden to back garden on warm bright evenings.

Lash a load of burgers on the BBQ, invite a load of sound people around and stick on some brilliant tunes.

You can keep it guilt free by whipping out some fresh fruit and Tropicana smoothies. No fear the following day!

We've even created the summeriest of summertime playlists for you to kick back and relax to. You're welcome.

Create A Miniature Handyman Army

The only downside to all of these extra daylight hours is the fact that you'll be able to see a heap of irritating odd jobs that need doing.

Jobs that include paint peeling off your doors, weeds growing up your walls and windows that are mortifyingly dirty.

Grab the kids, get them scrubbing and remember, the harder they work, they more tired they'll be, which makes bedtime a whole lot easier, win-win.

Have A Picnic In The Park

This is a no brainer, it's easy to do, it's cheap and at the risk of sounding cheesy, it's a fun-filled day for all the family.

Whack a load of sambos and treats into a basket and bring a heap of games to the local park and you've got yourself a perfect Irish summers evening.

To top it all off, make a bunch of virgin cocktails for the kids, it'll be exactly like chilling with mimosas on a yacht, right?

.....Right?!

Make The Ultimate Back Garden Slip And Slide

This one requires a little more planning, but once you get going you'll be glad you tackled it!

You'll need a back garden with a hill and an outdoor tap, so you may need to gate crash a neighbours house.

Once you're in, layer a heap of heavy duty black bags along the hill and pour washing up liquid on the surface.

Aim a garden hose down the slide and Bobs-Yer-Uncle, you've got yourself a pretty decent slip and slide.

Of course you could also throw money at the problem and buy one, but that's cheating.

Be warned, not everyone will be a graceful slip-n-slider.

