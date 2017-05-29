Hare Spotted Legging It Through Dublin Airport With A Cigarette In It's Mouth
Some headlines just write themselves.
A hare was spotted at Dublin Airport over the weekend, sprinting towards some coaches, with a cigarette sticking out of it's mouth.
Lousie Acheson snapped the picture on Sunday and she deserves a prize for the use of not one, but two, of the best hashtags we've seen all year.
#nothingtodeclhare #cigharette
In things I never expect, a hare with a cigarette in its mouth just ran past me @DublinAirport! Duty free? #cigharette #nothingtodeclhare pic.twitter.com/LqvHwX131T— Louise Acheson (@ach0) May 28, 2017
The cigarette isn't lit but we'd like to think it's a #BensonAndHaredges