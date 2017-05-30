There was once a time when whazzup was a massive part of everyone's vernacular.

We can blame that horrific/brilliant Budweiser ad.

You'd hear it everywhere, every time someone walked into a room they got a bleedin, "Whaaaaazaaaaaa."

No one uses the phrase anymore. No one.

At least that's what we thought until we spotted this gem of a picture on the amazing Facebook page Snapped On The Farm.

This legend has managed to bring back the 'Whazzup' by taking a perfectly timed photo with a calf and adding this genius Snapchat caption.

Farming goals lads.