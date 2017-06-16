Imagine you're in Coppers on a random Wednesday night.

You're three jägers in and the horizon is starting to look a little blurry.

Then you glance up and see our new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, standing in front of you, celebrating his recent win.

Photo texted on from Fine Gael's celebration at Coppers last night. I suppose it's a step above the gold card alright pic.twitter.com/5RHJFjTacA — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 15, 2017

You'd think you were seeing things, but this happened on Wednesday night in Ireland's most well-known nightclub on Dublin's Harcourt Street and now our Can't Cope levels are high.

Congratulating the 14th Taoiseach of Ireland in @copperfacejacks Certainly in touch with rural Ireland!! @campaignforleo 😂 pic.twitter.com/FU8aHBWNcK — Cllr John Clendennen (@johnclendennen) June 15, 2017

Leo wasn't alone that night, he was joined by Super Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor, who made it a family affair by bringing her son.

So the usual pack of guards and nurses got to go on the absolute session with their new boss on his first night in power.