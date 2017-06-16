Starting as he means to go on?

Imagine you're in Coppers on a random Wednesday night.

You're three jägers in and the horizon is starting to look a little blurry.

Then you glance up and see our new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, standing in front of you, celebrating his recent win.

You'd think you were seeing things, but this happened on Wednesday night in Ireland's most well-known nightclub on Dublin's Harcourt Street and now our Can't Cope levels are high.

Leo wasn't alone that night, he was joined by Super Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor, who made it a family affair by bringing her son.

So the usual pack of guards and nurses got to go on the absolute session with their new boss on his first night in power.