What a time to be alive.

We'll look back on this full week of amazing weather for years to come, telling our children that for seven glorious days in 2017 we had uninterrupted sunshine that, at times, meant it was warmer in Ireland than it was in Paris or even Rio de Janeiro.

We lost the run of ourselves over the weekend, with scenes like this emerging online for everyone to point and laugh at.

Just when you thought it couldn't get crazier in Ireland 😂 A post shared by Anish Kumar (@anish.85) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

As the masses struggle to return to work today, some burnt to a crisp, others reluctant to be dragged away from sunny back gardens, they can take some comfort in the knowledge that this unbelievable weather is set to continue for most of this week.

It will be warmer in places today in Ireland than it will be in Greece, with highs of around 25 degrees predicted.

There'll be more of the same on Tuesday and Wednesday and even though temperatures will dip on Thursday and Friday, sunny spells will persist, with the weekend staying mainly dry.