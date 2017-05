There's no doubt that The Sunday Game theme tune is the sound that belongs to all of our childhoods.

It's as recognisable as the Glenroe music, which, lets face it, is a classic.

However Ross McKernan has decided to have a bash at making the Sunday Game theme song even better, by belting out the drums alongside the iconic music.

We're not sure what's more impressive, the amazing drums, his outstanding beard or his Newry jersey.