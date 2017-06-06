Cork has witnessed a very magical first dance.

Heather and Lauren tied the knot in Blackwater Castle in front of their family and friends last month.

As the couple made their way to the dance floor to 'I Can't help Falling In Love' by Elvis, Heather (who is a professional singer) reached for a mic and began to serenade her new wife.

Heather describes it as, 'The most nerve wrecking thing I have ever done, singing to my Bride at the first dance! So glad it all worked out."

It gets even more emotional halfway through when Heather drops the mic to dance with Lauren and so the crowd take over and sing the song back to them.

Simply perfect.