Irish Couple Bribe Passengers In The Best Way On A Flight To The US
Flying with babies is never easy.
Their little ears can be very sensitive to the altitude and it must be shite to be crammed into those little box-cots they get.
So baby Caoimhe's parents we not taking any risks when they took a recent flight from Dublin to Washington.
They anticipated there might be lots of tears and wails throughout the journey so they packed a bag full of treats, ear plugs and a note, to give to fellow passengers.
The note reads, "Hi! My name is Caoimhe. I’m usually smiley and sweet but I can’t promise I won’t make a peep. Here are some earplugs and treats for you to keep. Enjoy your flight :)"
Turns out they were worrying about nothing as Caoimhe was a well behaved happy baby for the entire flight.
Still though, free sweets!