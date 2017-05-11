Flying with babies is never easy.

Their little ears can be very sensitive to the altitude and it must be shite to be crammed into those little box-cots they get.

So baby Caoimhe's parents we not taking any risks when they took a recent flight from Dublin to Washington.

They anticipated there might be lots of tears and wails throughout the journey so they packed a bag full of treats, ear plugs and a note, to give to fellow passengers.

The note reads, "Hi! My name is Caoimhe. I’m usually smiley and sweet but I can’t promise I won’t make a peep. Here are some earplugs and treats for you to keep. Enjoy your flight :)"

Turns out they were worrying about nothing as Caoimhe was a well behaved happy baby for the entire flight.

Still though, free sweets!