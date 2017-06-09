What would your reaction be if you were casually chilling one evening, and a notification pops up on your phone that Barack Obama had just followed you on Twitter?

The 44th President of the United States and former leader of the free world has 90 million followers on Twitter.

He only follows around 600,000 people.

And now Waterford lad, Sean Defoe, is one of them.

image via Sean Defoe Twitter

Along with the follow back from Barack, came the opportunity to direct message him.

When an opportunity like this presents itself, you have to go big, and so Sean constructed possibly the best direct message on Twitter do date.

An unprecedented opportunity has presented itself pic.twitter.com/ReRvF2pS1w — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 8, 2017

Bag o' cans Barack? Tins by the canal? Sneaky pints?

You'd imagine Obama would respond with this: