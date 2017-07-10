There's no doubt about it, going on holiday is great.

However going on an airplane is not.

It's cramped, it smells weird and it's beyond boring.

And while sitting on the aisle seat guarantees you a little extra leg room, the annoying armrest which can't be raised ensures you still feel boxed in.

Well feel cramped no longer pals, TodayFM's very own Dave Moore might just be a genius.

He's located a secret button underneath the armrest which, when pressed, releases it into an upward position.

What a game changer.