Tommy from Sligo is setting off an epic trip, involving lots of driving on terrible roads in the back arse of nowhere in a dodgy car.

It's all for a good cause as he will be raising vital funds for CF Ireland and Cool Earth, fair play Tommy.

Along the way he has promised to show off his beloved Sligo Rovers jersey at various stunning locations.

What better way to start than in Nordskot, Norway?

"Happy Norway day! I'm going to bring this Sligo rovers jersey with me as we complete our trip to Mongolia and back," Tommy claims.

"I'll be sure to get better looking people to model it in some stunning locations."

"And yes I did climb this mountain alone and got several pics like this. What of it!?"