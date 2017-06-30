For years people have been trying to re-create McDonald's Big Mac sauce.

There are thousands of YouTube videos floating around which show you how to do it, but it never tastes quite right and we know there's a secret ingredient involved which means no one can managed to crack the recipe.

Canadians must be delighted with themselves because they've been able to buy bottles of the stuff straight off their supermarket shelf for the past couple of months.

And Stephanie Quilligan, an Irish woman living in Canada, couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted it.

No word on whether it's coming to Ireland yet but if it did, it would be a total burger game changer.