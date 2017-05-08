You turn your back on your kids for one second... and all hell breaks out!

Our very own Dave Moore thought he had tucked his little angels, Anna and Nina, into bed last night.

The twins were placed into their beds, and the sun set on another busy day of being a parent to two and half year old twins.

Dave continued on with his evening, which included bringing in a wash he had hung out to dry (who says radio isn't all rock n roll, all of the time?!)

Then Dave glanced up to see his two precious angels were far from asleep.

Heart attack central!

The windows were locked from the inside and the twins were totally fine, but something about their matching pj's and total lack of shits gives this photo a very Great Escape feeling!