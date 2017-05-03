Festival season is around the corner, and with it comes a bunch of trends we barely have the energy for to be honest.

Gone are the days of a simple flower crown and now we have glitter boobs and insanely over-the-top eyebrow styles.

First up we have the barbed wire look. No seriously, this is a real thing.

Barbed wire brow A post shared by @athenapaginton on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:05am PST

If they don't tickle your fancy, can we perhaps interest you in some feather eyebrows? These don't look time consuming at all...

Or how about these oh-so-subtle flower lashes? This takes the flower crown look to a whole new level.

🌸PETALS🌸 feeling like a real flower girl with petals as lashes. This look is for a spring themed collab hosted by the amazing @rachel_louise_mua .. which will be coming soon!! 🌸 Also a HUGE thank you for the love on my precious look, I really appreciate all of your love & support 💛💛💛 A post shared by Ellie Costello (@makeupisart_x) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

And what better way to carry around all the clear mascara, clear brow gel and eyelash glue that all these looks will require than a basic-hun bum-bag, all the rage for festival season and now available at, yep you've guessed it! Penneys.

Snazzy little fanny pack spotted at Coachella!! Love the fringe and mixed prints. 📸:@threadedvibes 💗💚💜 #festivalstreetstyles A post shared by Festival Street Styles (@festivalstreetstyles) on May 2, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Because is it even festival season if you don't own a bum-bag?! #1996

Producer Maria told Dermot and Dave all about her favourite festival trends for 2017. You can listen here: