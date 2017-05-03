It's Festival Season So Get Ready For Some Crazy Eyebrow Trends
Festival season is around the corner, and with it comes a bunch of trends we barely have the energy for to be honest.
Gone are the days of a simple flower crown and now we have glitter boobs and insanely over-the-top eyebrow styles.
First up we have the barbed wire look. No seriously, this is a real thing.
If they don't tickle your fancy, can we perhaps interest you in some feather eyebrows? These don't look time consuming at all...
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘 skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
Or how about these oh-so-subtle flower lashes? This takes the flower crown look to a whole new level.
🌸PETALS🌸 feeling like a real flower girl with petals as lashes. This look is for a spring themed collab hosted by the amazing @rachel_louise_mua .. which will be coming soon!! 🌸 Also a HUGE thank you for the love on my precious look, I really appreciate all of your love & support 💛💛💛
And what better way to carry around all the clear mascara, clear brow gel and eyelash glue that all these looks will require than a basic-hun bum-bag, all the rage for festival season and now available at, yep you've guessed it! Penneys.
Snazzy little fanny pack spotted at Coachella!! Love the fringe and mixed prints. 📸:@threadedvibes 💗💚💜 #festivalstreetstyles
Because is it even festival season if you don't own a bum-bag?! #1996