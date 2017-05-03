Cannot. Cope.

Festival season is around the corner, and with it comes a bunch of trends we barely have the energy for to be honest.

Gone are the days of a simple flower crown and now we have glitter boobs and insanely over-the-top eyebrow styles.

First up we have the barbed wire look. No seriously, this is a real thing.

 

 

Barbed wire brow

If they don't tickle your fancy, can we perhaps interest you in some feather eyebrows? These don't look time consuming at all...

Or how about these oh-so-subtle flower lashes? This takes the flower crown look to a whole new level.

And what better way to carry around all the clear mascara, clear brow gel and eyelash glue that all these looks will require than a basic-hun bum-bag, all the rage for festival season and now available at, yep you've guessed it! Penneys.

 

Snazzy little fanny pack spotted at Coachella!! Love the fringe and mixed prints. 📸:@threadedvibes 💗💚💜 #festivalstreetstyles

Because is it even festival season if you don't own a bum-bag?! #1996

Producer Maria told Dermot and Dave all about her favourite festival trends for 2017.