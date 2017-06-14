Just In Time For Summer: Hairy Swimsuit Makes Our Eyeballs Hurt
Oh hell no!
Just as swimsuit season rolls around, fashion strikes again with the most horrific swimwear you'll ever lay your eyes on.
These suits are real, you can actually buy them, and even if they're a piss take, they still assault our eyeballs in a very real way.
Behold - the hairy swimsuit.
It's a 100 percent nope from us, and proof that fashion is losing the run of itself completely.