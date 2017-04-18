Kerry farmer, Dermot Donovan, is delighted with himself after 24 missing sheep returned home over the the weekend.

30 sheep disappeared from Mangerton mountain on 12 April, with tracks indicating that they had been led away from Dermot's land by a single person with a dog.

Dermot and his family searched high and low for the missing sheep and managed to locate four hoggets that day, but 26 others remained on the missing list.

Eventually 24 of the 26 missing sheep managed to make their own way home on Saturday.

According to Dermot a sheep will always return to the area of a mountain where they were born.

Two hoggets are still missing but Dermot is hopeful they too will make their way home safely.