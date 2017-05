We know graffiti artists are wrecking it for everyone, leaving their black scrawls around places of beauty, ruining the view for everyone.

But every now and then graffiti can be clever, witty and in some cases it's art man. (Banksy anyone?)

Take, for example, this Irish Stop sign.

Posted to Reddit by LouiiiiiiiiiiS, this picture is an example of everything that's right when it comes to Irish graffiti and the comments below were pure gold.